ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be hosting programs throughout November.
The online program “Peregrine Falcon Recovery in New Hampshire” will be hosted on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.
This program reviews several decades of effort to restore state-listed peregrine falcons in New Hampshire and describes management and partnerships that help these amazing aerial predators.
Chris Martin has worked as a raptor biologist for NH Audubon for more than 30 years.
During his tenure, he has worked in close collaboration with N.H. Fish and Game, focusing primarily on the recovery of the state’s endangered and threatened birds of prey.
He recruits, trains, and supervises an enthusiastic corps of N.H. Audubon volunteer field observers who monitor these species all across the state. Go to tinmountain.org the week of the program to access the meeting link.
The “Planets and Stars Astronomy Field Program” will be Friday, Nov. 6, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Shelburne at part of the North Country Program Series. The rain date is Nov. 13.
Join the Tin Mountain for an introduction to the night sky in fall. Utilizing a telescope and laser pointer, look at the rings on Saturn, as well as getting good looks at Jupiter and Mars. Navigate through the celestial dome by learning the fall constellations and sights unique to the season such as the southern star Fomalhaut.
All of this will take place at a beautiful orchard location in Shelburne. Matt Maloney will also tell some of the stories behind the constellations names and show how observing the zodiac can serve as a way of marking the earth’s journey around the sun.
Registration required. Call (603) 447-6991 to register and for directions. Face masks are required and will be available. Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available before and after telescope use.
The North Country Nature Series is sponsored in part by the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund at the N.H. Charitable Foundation.
The online program “Welcome to the Pyrocene: Ecological Implications of a Planet on Fire” on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.
Stephen J. Pyne coined the term Pyrocene in 2015 to describe a Fire Age as comparable to the Ice Ages. The central idea revolves around the human use of fire from the dawn of civilization to today when burning fossil fuels contributes to climate change. These rapid changes in our climate have led to severe drought, longer fire seasons, bigger fires, and forest land conversion.
The effects of forest fires in the ecosystem, prescribed burning, fire prevention and detection, fire weather, and more complex issues such as adequate funding at the national level to manage forest fires under a changing climate will be discussed. Should Smokey Bear replace his fire-fighting shovel with a drip torch used in prescribed burning? How are New Hampshire forests different from those in California or Montana?
Go to tinmountain.org for Zoom link.
The online program “N.H. Lynx Population” will be on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.
N.H. Fish and Game recently completed a multi-year research project that looked at lynx distribution and prey availability in Vermont and New Hampshire. Over the past six years, the project used more than 240 remote trail cameras, many of which were maintained by volunteers, to identify areas occupied by lynx in Vermont and New Hampshire.
In addition, the project studied methods estimate snowshoe hare densities and survival rates, as well as how this relates to the recovery of lynx as a federally threatened species. N.H. Fish and Game wildlife biologist Jill Kilborn, will share the results of this project.
Go to tinmountain.org the week of the program to access the meeting link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.