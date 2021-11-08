ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany will be offering events throughout the month.
There will be a benefit night for Tin Mountain at Flatbread Co. in North Conway on Monday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 9 p.m.
Order, eat and enjoy delicious pizza and support Tin Mountain in the process. Go to Flatbread on Nov. 15 for takeout or dine in and a portion of all pizza sales will be donated to Tin Mountain Conservation Center. Members of the Tin Mountain staff and board will be on hand if you’d like to visit while you wait for your order.
The in-person program “Winter Greens and Wreath Making” on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.
Create your own balsam wreath with wreath maker extraordinaire and Tin Mountain Executive Director Lori Jean Kinsey.
Greens and a variety of natural garnishes, including milkweed pods, spruce and pine cones will be available to decorate your wreaths. A selection of bows will also be available.
There will be materials fee of $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
The online program “Conifer Tree ID” will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.
Conifers or cone-bearing trees are easy to differentiate from deciduous trees based on shape and leaves vs. needles. But how can you differentiate one coniferous tree from another? David Govatski presents an overview of needle bundles, bark, and other coniferous secrets to help you identify one class of conifers from another.
For more information, call (603) 447-6991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.