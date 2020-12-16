ALBANY — Despite the cold blustery day, Tin Mountain Conservation Center staff Nora Dufhilo, Nelson Cormier and Board President Rick Steber and board member Tom Albert installed bird feeders and a bird feeding station at the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center.
Early last fall Tin Mountain installed several bird houses around the perimeter of the center. During the warmer months, guests at the center can sit outside and watch the activity around the bird houses but the arrival of winter makes that more challenging. Tin Mountain wanted to install feeding stations and feeders close to the windows to allow guests to easily see and watch the birds come and go during the colder months.
“Many of our guests have been lifelong outdoor recreation and nature enthusiasts and either lived or moved to the valley for the year round outdoor lifestyle that it provides," Anna Allocco, activities coordinator at the Adult Day Center, said. While they may not be able to ski or ice climb at this point in their life, with the installation of the feeding stations, they can still enjoy the winter past time of watching birds come and go.”
The feeding stations and bird feeders are located near banks of windows where guests can gather to watch the different birds come and go throughout the seasons. It provides a social activity and discussion points to identify the bird by its size or color.
“The bird feeding stations are cognitively stimulating and provide an important connection with their long term memory," Allocco said. "It connects the present with activities they have enjoyed throughout their lives. And depending on the guest’s interest, we may also participate in counting and tracking, similar to the Christmas bird count.”
Laminated cards with different common birds will be placed inside the center to help guests match the bird they see with its identification card. The feeding stations help the guests feel more connected to nature, the outdoors and, as a result, the community.
“When it comes to nature programs, birding, conservation or environmental education, there’s no better organization to partner with than Tin Mountain," Karen Albert, director community relations at the Adult Day Center, said. "We are so grateful to the staff and board members of Tin Mountain for choosing the ADC as a location to install the feeding stations. It’s a perfect way for our two organizations to collaborate.”
Tin Mountain offers a host of nature programs and field trips for birding enthusiasts of all levels. The Tin Mountain Bird Society offers an opportunity for birders to meet other like-minded individuals. In addition to the programs offered by Tin Mountain, Bird Society members often get together to go birding.
Tin Mountain Research Manager Katy Lewis oversees the Avian Research program that Tin Mountain has been working on for the past ten years. Each summer research interns stay at the Intern Cabin and conduct point counts and conduct avian research projects at Tin Mountain’s Rockwell Sanctuary and Bear Paw lands. Katy and intern, Brian Stokes, are currently banding birds to study migratory patterns and counts.
Tin Mountain is preparing for its annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 19. Tin Mountain recruits volunteers from throughout the valley to help monitor and count birds seen within the 15-mile radius that Tin Mountain is responsible for. Other organizations throughout New Hampshire also monitor plots and all the data from all the organizations is gathered and analyzed to determine trends. More information on this and other programs can be found at tinmountain.org.
Tin Mountain is a not-for-profit environmental education, conservation and research organization in the Mount Washington Valley. In addition to providing experiential environmental education to students grades K-12, Tin Mountain offers summer camp programs in four locations and provides a year-round Nature Program Series, Eco-Forums and Environmental Trivia. Research projects include avian studies, sustainable forestry and habitat restoration for trout.
The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center is a facility specially designed to provide care services to older adults in a comfortable, home-like setting. The adult care programs are an essential source of support for caregivers and their loved ones with dementia — providing reliable respite care, therapeutic adult health services, fun activities and positive social interaction.
To learn more about the MWV Adult Day Center, go to mwvadultdaycenter.org.
