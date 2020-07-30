CHOCORUA — On Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., join Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director and Naturalist Lynne Flaccus, and your neighbors, for a Stewardship Day at the Charlotte C. Browne Memorial Woods on Washington Hill, in Chocorua to help care for the fruiting shrubs planted for wildlife two years ago. Hawthorn, highbush blueberries, hazelnut, dog wood, winterberry and highbush cranberry are some of the shrubs that we weed and mulch each spring and late summer, giving them an opportunity to compete against all the other grass and other flowers in the field.
There may be a few blueberries left to snack on as you weed, and the property has beautiful views of Mount Chocorua, and lovely trails near the Chocorua River to wander after you work — you could bring a picnic to eat on the table rock that’s fallen off an enormous glacial erratic near the fields.
Bring a mask, gloves, small clippers, weeding tools of your choice and a shovel for helping to distribute mulch. Work will be far enough apart to allow for social distancing, but close enough to have a conversation when needed. Be prepared for bugs and ticks just in case. Feel free to come for all or some of the morning.
Call ahead at 323-6252 or email lflaccus@chocorualake.org to let then know you will be coming so that we can let you know of any added safety precautions or changes in the schedule.
Flaccus has 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
Go to www.chocorualake.org for information, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
