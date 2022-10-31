EATON — Snowvillage Inn and Max’s Restaurant and Pub will be welcoming the return of the artwork of Rebecca Klementovich for the months of November and December.
“She’s back. I love showing Rebecca's paintings at Max’s at the Snowvillage Inn," said Jen Kovach, owner/innkeeper at the Snowvillage Inn. "Her work is colorful, peaceful, thought-provoking and real. We are delighted to have Rebecca’s work return to the Inn. Her unique vision creates beautiful art and we hope folks will come up to explore it, This is one show opening to mark your calendar for a promised fantastic night.”
There will be an opening reception for the artist on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the inn.
This event is free and open to the public. An artisan cheese and cracker plate will be provided by the artist and beverages will be available for purchase.
Klementovich work unites abstract painting with semi-landscapes. She uses a unique color palette to express nature. Dropping the horizon line makes a landscape abstract.
After graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, she specialized in fashion illustration. Klementovich was a textile designer and fashion art director for 22 years in the city, where she began her love of color.
Her art career gave her a love of color and a strong design component in her paintings. Fashion illustration gave her the background for the gestural and bold color palette for landscapes and abstracts.
Klementovich lived in northern New Hampshire near the Mount Washington area for many years. The mountains gave her nostalgia and a lyrical feeling for the landscapes. All of these elements have produced these large, modern, unique fine art paintings. She now lives near Portsmouth.
The Snowvillage Inn is located at 136 Stewart Road (off Brownfield Road) in Eaton Center.
