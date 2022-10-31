Rebecca Klementovich-Snowvillage Inn

Artist Rebecca Klementovich will be displaying her work at Snowvillage Inn and Max’s Restaurant and Pub throughout November and December. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EATON — Snowvillage Inn and Max’s Restaurant and Pub will be welcoming the return of the artwork of Rebecca Klementovich for the months of November and December.

“She’s back. I love showing Rebecca's paintings at Max’s at the Snowvillage Inn," said Jen Kovach, owner/innkeeper at the Snowvillage Inn. "Her work is colorful, peaceful, thought-provoking and real. We are delighted to have Rebecca’s work return to the Inn. Her unique vision creates beautiful art and we hope folks will come up to explore it, This is one show opening to mark your calendar for a promised fantastic night.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.