ALTON — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Church on Route 28 in Alton, a Mass will be celebrated in memory of the famous journalist James Wright Foley, followed by the dedication and blessing of a granite memorial on the church lawn and a public reception for his family, friends, parishioners and neighbors.
The world remembers Foley as an extraordinarily brave journalist whose devotion to covering conflicts and their consequences frequently put him in harm’s way in the Middle East, and whose faith in God sustained him through captivity first in Libya and later in Syria, where his captors murdered him in 2014.
Lakes Region residents also remember him as an altar server at St Cecilia’s in Wolfeboro and as a student at Kingswood High School. Saint Cecilia’s became St. Katharine Drexel after merging with Alton’s St. Joan of Arc in 2003, and James Foley’s parents are currently active St. Katharine Drexel parishioners.
Father Robert Cole, Pastor of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, notes that “it was here in our parish, at St. Cecilia’s in Wolfeboro, that James Foley’s enduring faith was nurtured — it was here that he received his Faith Formation, his First Holy Communion and his Confirmation. We fund a scholarship in his memory because he himself is an inspiration to other young people, and his family represents all of us who have lost loved ones.”
Father Cole continued, “James Foley was a remarkable man and he remains a powerful example. His courage, his faith, and his devotion to serving the poor, the disadvantaged, and those suffering as a result of conflicts provide a shining example of what one man can accomplish by his actions in this life and by his example forever. He is a truly heroic parishioner.”
After his graduation from Kingswood High School in 1992, James earned a degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee before continuing his education in writing and journalism at University of Massachusetts and Northwestern University. He taught in Phoenix’s inner city for Teach for America for four years after graduation from Marquette, and then, during his graduate studies, he taught single mothers in Massachusetts and county-jail inmates in Chicago.
As a freelance conflict journalist, James traveled repeatedly to Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria. In 2011, he spent 44 days imprisoned in Libya by the Ghaddafi regime. Undaunted, he returned to the region, and in 2012 was kidnapped in Syria. His captors murdered him in 2014.
Prayer sustained him during his captivity as it has his family and friends in the years since.
In his words: "I began to pray the rosary. It was what my mother and grandmother would have prayed. I said 10 Hail Marys between each Our Father. It took a long time, almost an hour, to count 100 Hail Marys off on my knuckles. And it helped to keep my mind focused."
Private donations have made possible the new James Foley Memorial, which will be placed next to the flagpole in front of the church in order,
October was chosen for the memorial’s dedication because Foley was born on Oct. 18, 1973, and because The James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, which “advocates for the freedom of all Americans held hostage abroad,” is now in its eighth year of producing the James W. Foley Freedom Run, consisting of a traditional 5K Run/Walk held in Rochester, a 1.5-mile Run/Walk in Washington, D.C.,; and a “Virtual Run/Walk” held all over the world in support of efforts to free hostages.
For more information on Freedom Run and The James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, go to jamesfoleyfoundation.org. For more information on the Oct. 9 Mass, memorialdedication and reception, email office@stkdrexel.org or (603) 875-2548.
