ALTON — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Church on Route 28 in Alton, a Mass will be celebrated in memory of the famous journalist James Wright Foley, followed by the dedication and blessing of a granite memorial on the church lawn and a public reception for his family, friends, parishioners and neighbors.

The world remembers Foley as an extraordinarily brave journalist whose devotion to covering conflicts and their consequences frequently put him in harm’s way in the Middle East, and whose faith in God sustained him through captivity first in Libya and later in Syria, where his captors murdered him in 2014.

