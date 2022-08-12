TAMWORTH — The first annual Silas Berrier Memorial Seek the Joy Comedy Night will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. at the Public House on Page Hill at 388 Page Hill Road in Tamworth.
This will be an evening of hilarious comedy to benefit a profoundly serious cause: Mental health care. Northern Human Services provides counseling and therapy to residents from towns throughout New Hampshire's Mount Washington Valley region.
Seek the Joy Productions will be presenting three comedians. Opener Scotty Cav, once named "the funniest guy at UNH," will kick off the night in style.
Up next is featured performer Carolyn Plummer who throws a comical twist on everything normal, making the average seem larger than life. She performed as part of Comics Come Home hosted by Denis Leary at TD Garden in Boston last November. The show benefited The Cam Neely Foundation.
Rounding out the evening is headliner Corey Rodrigues. Boston-based and rapidly gaining national and international fame, Rodrigues was the winner of The Catch a New Rising Star, The Funniest Comic in New England and the 2017 Big Sky Comedy Festivals. He has been featured on "Gotham Comedy Live," "Laughs" on FOX and True TV's "Laff Mobbs Laff Tracks." In 2018, he released his "Dry Bar" comedy special, was voted "best of the fest" at the Big Pine Comedy Festival and was picked as one of TBS's Comics to Watch at the New York Comedy Fest.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The show is for mature audiences only. A pre-show dinner buffet will be served, by reservation only. Email the Public House at events@publichouseonpagehill.com for more information. Late night bites available after the show.
Masks are optional, and will be provided at the door. The event pavilion will be well-ventilated during the show, and there is open-air seating for increased social distance, if desired. Adhere to current CDC guidelines, and respectfully stay home if you are feeling sick or were recently exposed. Learn more at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
On-site parking is limited, so carpooling is strongly encouraged. If necessary, overflow parking is possible behind both the Town Office and Town House in nearby Tamworth Village.
Thanks to a grant from the Tamworth Foundation along side the welcome by hosts Deb and Chris Franchi at Tamworth's brand new event venue, Public House on Page Hill, this benefit event has been given a tremendous boost in its first year.
