Seek the Joy Comedy Night-Corey Rodrigues

Corey Rodrigues is the headline act for first annual Silas Berrier Memorial Seek the Joy Comedy Night on Aug. 22 at the Public House on Page Hill in Tamworth. (COURTESY PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — The first annual Silas Berrier Memorial Seek the Joy Comedy Night will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. at the Public House on Page Hill at 388 Page Hill Road in Tamworth.

This will be an evening of hilarious comedy to benefit a profoundly serious cause: Mental health care. Northern Human Services provides counseling and therapy to residents from towns throughout New Hampshire's Mount Washington Valley region.

