BRIDGTON, Maine — The Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, located at 121 Main St. in Bridgton, will open for its 2021 season on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m.
The museum will be following all COVID-19 protocols, including current occupancy limitations and mask mandates. Hours of operation will be Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The last day of the season is Saturday, Oct. 9.
In addition to the museum’s collection of folk-art murals and inventions by Rufus Porter (1792-1884), a featured new acquisition of the only known Rufus Porter wooden tall clock, circa 1834, will be on display.
This handsome timepiece, made by an unidentified cabinetmaker, houses a clockwork mechanism that is attributed to Porter. The clock was purchased by the museum from a private owner thanks to the generosity of Jim and Beth Cossey.
New exhibits for the 2021 season include Celebrating Maine’s Bicentennial and 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage in Maine and Beyond.
The Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity promotes and preserves the life and legacy of Rufus Porter. Today, Porter is well-recognized for his folk art; however, he was so much more than a painter.
Porter was an inventor, a musician, and a founding publisher, editor and writer for Scientific American, still in publication today.
Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for students, and children aged 15 and under are admitted free. There is no charge to visit the museum’s well-stocked gift shop.
Founded in 2005, the Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity features the history of a remarkable 19th century New Englander, Rufus Porter (1792-1884). Porter is well-known in the folk art community for his landscape murals and miniature portraits, however, Porter was more than just a painter. He was the founding publisher and editor of the magazine Scientific American as well as inventor, writer, teacher, and more. The museum is dedicated to capturing and sharing with the public Porter’s uniquely American blend of creativity, ingenuity, practicality, and energy by exploring the world and era in which he lived and worked.
For more information, go to rufusportermuseum.org.
