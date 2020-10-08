CONWAY — Rozzie May Animal Alliance has announced it has hired Virginia Moore as its new executive program director.
Rozzie May has offered low-cost spay and neuter services to animal rescue organizations and families in need in both New Hampshire and beyond since 2007.
Founded by Roz Manwaring, the organization has maintained a presence in the Mount Washington Valley in several rented locations until March 2020, when they purchased their own property.
Located at 54 Hobbs St. in Conway Village, the new home was nearly perfect but in need of some renovations.
“We have faced challenges before” said board chair Eileen Lippe. “Why let a pandemic keep us from continuing to help those who need our services for their beloved pets?”
With the need to reorganize and adapt in a new space and a new culture due to the pandemic, the board and a few staff members got to work on the one thing they could do, retrofit the new space.
“Now that most of the work is done on the building and things are opening up, we are back in business,” Lippe said.
“That means some staff changes as well, so that the board of directors can step back and tend to more traditional board chores. This presented a need for an in-house manager, and we are so happy to have Virginia’s passion and experience and in caring for animals and people. She is a perfect fit for our great team.”
Moore previously worked at the Mt. Washington Observatory and then Conway Area Humane Society as development director. Her prior work included doing graphic arts, serving as a veterinary technician and as a hiking guide. She is also is a watercolor artist specializing in pet portraits.
For more information on clinics, the food pantry, volunteering and donating, as well as information on other services offered by Rozzie May Animal Alliance, call (603) 447-1373. Learn more at rozziemay.org
