OSSIPEE — Each year, the Rotary Club of Ossipee Valley hosts a major fundraising effort involving a golf event and associated golf ball drop.
Proceeds from these events have funded community service efforts, including scholarships, school books for area elementary school students, support of area food pantries, social events at the Mountain View Community, as well as responses to specific individual requests from area non-profit organizations.
Instead of the typical golf tournament this year, there will be a “Golf Weekend” at Indian Mound Golf Club in Center Ossipee from Sept. 25 to 27.
To provide support by playing, organize a threesome or foursome and schedule a tee time on any of those dates. No fee for Members (cart fee additional if wanted). Non-members pay the daily 18-hole fee plus cart fee if wanted.
Handicaps will be determined by the Pro Shop for entry into daily and tournament contests (purchase of $25 “Fun Pack” required).
There will be a 50/50 putting contest each day ($10 for three putts and one golf ball drop ticket).
For more information on the tournament, contact Jim Fitzpatrick at jjfitz37@gmail.com.
The golf ball drop, open to both players and non-players will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 2:30 p.m. Ticket numbers correspond to the same number on a golf ball.
All entries get loaded in baskets and dropped from a helicopter on a green. Grand prize for the ball in the hole or nearest the pin is $1,000. Other cash prizes are also awarded.
Tickets may be purchased at ossipeerotary.org.
For more information on the golf ball drop, contact Steve Thurston at stevethurston62@gmail.com.
