EATON — Snowvillage Inn in Eaton Center will be hosting the paintings of Rosemary Gerbutavich. The opening takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. Beverages will be available for purchase.
In addition, her collection can be viewed by appointment by calling the inn at (603) 447-2818.
“We are excited to have Rosemary return to show her art at the Snowvillage Inn. Her creativity shines through each piece in her collection. There’s a story in her work ready for discovery by the individual’s imagination,” said Jen Kovach, owner/innkeeper at Snowvillage Inn.
Gerbutavich has been a lover of the visual arts from childhood and only since her retirement from a long and rewarding nursing career has she been able to pursue her passion for watercolor in which she thrives.
She is best-known for her technique of extending her art images over the boundaries of the paper’s edge while continuing and completing the image onto the frame’s mat.
Gerbutavich’s approach has been described as “bright, bold colors with a ‘whimsical expression,’ which reflects her personality in both life and in art.”
She is a juried member of Mount Washington Valley Arts Association and a gallery member of the Ellis River Art Gallery. She lives and works from her studio in Madison, NH.
She received Best Visual Artist 2017 in The Conway Daily Sun's “100 Best of 2017" and the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association awarded her First Place in 2-D Art in the 2016 Art in the Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.