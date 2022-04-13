TAMWORTH — The Bearcamp Center for Sustainable Community, formerly The Community School, in South Tamworth is offering summer day camp sessions for children grades kindergarten through eight, running four weeks in July and the first two weeks in August. Choose one perfect week or all six.
Each week offers an opportunity for children to participate in four activities ranging from circus and magic to gymnastics, fishing or building with Lego, woodshop and soccer, crafts to campfire cooking, fairy houses and trail running, plus many more tempting options.
The staff of veteran educators, friendly older teens and young college students, and a few counselors-in-training make every day a fun, lively, safe frolic where campers learn new skills, spend their days off screen and outside, and make plenty of good friends.
The natural world is integral to this camp experience, held on beautiful property in South Tamworth, bounded by the Bearcamp River, open fields, pine and oak forests and Jackman Pond. Kids will explore forests and fields, brooks and marshes, learning as they go.
Whether your family needs affordable childcare this summer or simply a glorious vacation for your child, these camp sessions will fit the bill. Financial aid is available to those preregistering by May 1.
