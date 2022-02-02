CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway has received a generous donation of masks from the Rotary Club of North Conway.
On Jan. 10, the club provided the library with a donation of 2,000 three-layer medical-grade disposable face masks suitable for adults.This donation could not have come at a better time for the library. The supply of masks had dwindled, with only three masks left for patrons from the library’s previous purchase.
The Pope Memorial Library will now offer masks at no cost to all patrons.
“It really was perfect timing,” said Assistant Director Haley Torrey. “We had no masks left in stock, no backups. Our mask storage is now overflowing thanks to the donation from the Rotary Club.”
Masks are required for everyone age 2 and up entering the library building for the safety and well-being of the staff and community. This policy has not changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The library has been offering masks to patrons who forgot theirs throughout this period.
“Studies have shown that face masks, especially medical masks like KN95 and N95, reduce the spread of COVID. Which is why we have required face masks throughout the pandemic in our building,” said Library Director Andrea Masters. “Wearing a mask is the right thing to do especially when you are around vulnerable individuals. We have unvaccinated small children in our library, immunocompromised staff and volunteers, and older patrons, who are all very vulnerable.”
Keeping with the latest CDC guidelines, the Pope Memorial Library encourages library users to switch from cloth masks to more protective medical-grade masks. The Pope Memorial Library thanks the Rotary Club of North Conway for this donation.
