CONWAY — On Thursday, Dec. 30, the Pope Memorial Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Regular hours will resume on Monday, Jan. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Regular hours for the library are Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call the library at (603) 356-2961 or go to popelibrarynh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.