SANDWICH — Chapman Sanctuary and Visny Woods will be presenting “Owls Up Close — In Person” program in the Arts and Crafts Building at the Sandwich Fairgrounds in Sandwich on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m.
Join Marcia and Mark Wilson from Eyes On Owls as they present their live owl program called "Owls Up Close,” a chance to meet six live owls up close and personal.
After a short introduction and much anticipation, Marcia brings the owls out one by one. Each bird is safely perched on her glove as she walks along a center aisle, offering close views of these secretive birds of prey. Everyone gets to practice the owls’ calls during the hooting lessons.
The Wilsons highlight the owls’ unique adaptations, habitats and behaviors in the wild, while sharing tips on how you can look for owls yourself. Questions are taken once the owls come out. Shows run 45 to 60 minutes.
Attendees may purchase copies of Mark's award winning book, "Owling," signed and personalized by the author, either at programs or by emailing eyesonowls@earthlink.net. Books are available for $18.95 plus tax and $6 shipping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.