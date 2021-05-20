CONWAY — Local author Olga Morrill will be defining what is fact and what is fiction in “The Vagabond Trilogy,” an historical fiction series that is currently in the works on Tuesday, June 15, at 7 p.m., virtually through the Northern New Hampshire Library Cooperative.
Two of the three books are now published. Book 1 “Vagabond Quakers: Northern Colonies” begins on Dover Point in the Massachusetts Bay Colony (now New Hampshire). The early history of the settlement in the Piscataqua River region is revealed through the eyes of Puritan magistrate Richard Walderne who immigrated to the Point in 1635.
The chapters alternate between Richard and two female missionaries for the Society of Friends, Mary Tomkins and Alice Ambrose, who landed at Dover in June of 1662. The little-known history of Puritan persecution against Quakers is revealed by their experiences as unescorted, public-speaking women in a strict autocracy.
Book 2 “Vagabond Quakers: Southern Colonies” was recently published in April 2021. It follows the travels of Mary and Alice as they journey south from New England to Virginia.
Morrill will discuss how events in her research influenced the characterizations and story line in both books. For those who have read them, she will define the facts and reveal the fictions. Copies are on sale at White Birch Books and on Amazon or borrow them at your local library. Sign up for this talk through the event calendar portion of the Conway Public Library website, conwaypubliclibrary.org or call (603) 447-5552.
