CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley’s newest public school, Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School, will be holding its first annual virtual silent auction March 1 through March 8 hosted by the Parent Teacher Organization. Serving 147 students in grades kindergarten through seventh, Northeast Woodland opened its doors on Sept. 8. The curriculum is Waldorf inspired and outdoor centered.
Anyone with a computer or a smart phone can take part in this fundraiser. Sign on March 3 and check out the many wonderful items generously donated from businesses and individuals within our community.
From gift certificates to the valley’s best eateries and stores, to family photos, fine art, Waldorf inspired items and loam delivered by AJ Coleman and sons, you are sure to find something you want while supporting local students.
The proceeds from the auction will help the Parent Teacher Organization fulfill their mission to support the education goals of the school, facilitate an open and receptive relationship between families and faculty and provide an inviting and social environment for all the members of the community.
While Northeast Woodland is a tuition-free public school open to any New Hampshire resident, every incoming student is responsible for a small supply fee upon admission. This fee covers all school supplies, and contributes to additional supplies like Chromebooks, the cost of field trips, and visiting programming. The proceeds from the auction will provide supply fee scholarship for those families that may find this to be a hardship.
The Parent Teacher Organization would like to extend a special thank you to all of the parents, faculty members, businesses and community members who have supported this event through their time and generous donations.
Access to the virtual auction can be found at Newef.org at 5 p.m. on March 1 until 5 p.m. on March 8. Winning bids may pick up their items at the MWV Chamber of Commerce at 2473 White Mountain Highway (next door to The Bavarian Chocolate Haus and in front of the Handcrafters Barn). Look for the salmon colored building.
Call (603) 356-5701 for information.
