TAMWORTH — While the effects of climate change may not yet be as dramatic in New Hampshire as in some other places, its impacts are being felt by the tourism and other industries, by municipalities, in demographic changes to the state, and by the land and water and all who dwell therein.
The Cook Memorial Library and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting “New Hampshire, New Normal,” with New Hampshire State Climatologist Dr. Mary Stampone, the first program in the Cook Memorial Library and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy series “Climate and Community” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.
This free program will provide an overview of climate change in New Hampshire looking at recent past and possible future changes in temperature and precipitation, and offer context for interpreting changing weather patterns in a changing climate.
The program will include findings from the New Hampshire Climate Assessment 2021, published in the summer of 2022 by Mary Stampone and colleagues Cameron Wake and Elizabeth Burakowski.
This program is free. Register in advance at bit.ly/CC-111622. You will receive a Zoom link in the confirmation email. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, we would love for you to join us for a Community Climate Conversation. What would you like to learn about climate change? What will help our community be resilient and able to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change here in our state?
