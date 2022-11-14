TAMWORTH — While the effects of climate change may not yet be as dramatic in New Hampshire as in some other places, its impacts are being felt by the tourism and other industries, by municipalities, in demographic changes to the state, and by the land and water and all who dwell therein.

The Cook Memorial Library and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting “New Hampshire, New Normal,” with New Hampshire State Climatologist Dr. Mary Stampone, the first program in the Cook Memorial Library and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy series “Climate and Community” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

