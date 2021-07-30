CONWAY — The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway is excited to announce its new extended hours: Monday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Based on this summer schedule, the Pope Library is now open six days a week for your convenience. It opens its doors at 10 a.m. from Monday through Saturday with evening hours until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Additionally, the library will be open three hours on Saturdays for those who may not be able to make it to the library during the week.
Thanks to these extended hours the Pope Memorial Library will be tripling visitor hours compared to the hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just like every business in the valley, the library had to deal with a staffing shortage and difficulties to hire new staff which had led to the reduced hours. But the the library is now thrilled to announce the hiring of several new employees including Assistant Director Haley Torrey.
Torrey is new to the Mount Washington Valley, having moved here from Canaan. She has a master’s degree in library and information Science and a background working as an elementary school library teacher. The library is happy to welcome her as well as Brian Moore and Susanne Cullinan, who has come back out of retirement, as circulation assistants.
The Pope Memorial Library is also pivoting its curbside pickup service to in-house pickup for reserved items. Keep in mind that the mask mandate is still in effect at the library out of an abundance of caution for the health of all patrons and staff, especially those unable to be fully vaccinated, such as children under 12 years and immuno-compromised people like patrons with cancer, autoimmune disease, or undergoing chemo or steroid-therapy. If you forget to bring a mask on your visit to the library, simply ask the staff who will be happy to provide one for you.
Curbside pickup will still be available upon request for those not quite ready to rejoin the library in person. For more information, contact the Pope Memorial Library at info@northconwaylibrary.com, call (603) 356-2961 or go to popelibrarynh.org to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.