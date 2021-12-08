LOVELL, Maine — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library is excited to introduce their new Library Director, Jennifer Dupree. Jen is an experienced librarian, coming to Lovell from the Windham Public Library. Also a published writer her first novel, The Miraculous Flight of Owen Leach, is being released in April 2022.
“I can’t wait to get to know the community,” Dupree said. “I want to hear what people like and don't like. I love books, and so I'm excited to help people find books they love, but I also feel that libraries are a place where books help engage communities and that's the really exciting part. I can't wait to explore ways to make the library even more community-centered.”
Jen started on Dec. 6 beginning at 30 hours a week, which will hopefully increase to full-time as budgets and community support permit. She is especially looking forward to growing library programming and restoring children’s programming. Jen has an MFA in Creative Writing from USM’s Stonecoast program, and she lives in western Maine with her husband and Portuguese Water Dog, Floyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.