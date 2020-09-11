CONCORD — N.H. Audubon will be presenting its 106th annual gathering and virtual meeting, an afternoon of exploration, education and inspiration open to members and non-members alike on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m.
The event is free. Pre-registration is required via the website at nhaudubon.org.
This year’s keynote speaker is author John Elder, who will present Ecological Insight and Nature’s Human Meaning in the Poetry of Robert Frost.
At the meeting, N.H. Audubon will also present its 2020 conservation award winners:
• Tudor Richards Award – Sarah Schwaegler of Orford.
• Goodhue-Elkins Award – Betsy Janeway of Webster.
• John Thalheimer Volunteer Award – Jack Dorsey of Campton.
• H. Meade Cadot Award – David White of Center Sandwich.
The event begins with themed small-group discussions that cover a variety of topics: the state-threatened Northern Harrier project; studying birds and butterfly migration patterns with nanotechnology; best bets for exploring N.H. Audubon’s sanctuaries; the state of New Hampshire’s birds and pollinators and the McLane Center Pollinator Garden.
The annual business meeting, awards, and keynote address begin at 3:30. Registered participants are also invited to participate in a virtual silent auction, featuring unique nature-based New Hampshire experiences.
N.H. Audubon is grateful for the generous sponsorship of Normandeau Associates and Chippers Inc. for this annual meeting.
Founded in 1914, N.H. Audubon’s mission is to protect New Hampshire’s natural environment for wildlife and for people. It is an independent statewide membership organization with four nature centers throughout the state.
Expert educators give programs to children, families, and adults at centers and in schools. Staff biologists and volunteers conduct bird conservation efforts such as the Peregrine Falcon restoration. NH Audubon protects thousands of acres of wildlife habitat and is a voice for sound public policy on environmental issues.
For information on N.H. Audubon, including membership, volunteering, programs, sanctuaries and publications, call (603) 224-9909 or go to nhaudubon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.