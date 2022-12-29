By Tim Scott

It’s snowing lightly today, that kind of snow that falls soundlessly, inspiring poets and romantics to relection on such an early winter day. In stark contrast to the deep snow and then conflicting rain of recent weeks, it is instead a perfect between-the-holidays interlude. A grand day for a walk in the winter woods with the dogs and no need to rush compelling one’s pace.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.