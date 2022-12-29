It’s snowing lightly today, that kind of snow that falls soundlessly, inspiring poets and romantics to relection on such an early winter day. In stark contrast to the deep snow and then conflicting rain of recent weeks, it is instead a perfect between-the-holidays interlude. A grand day for a walk in the winter woods with the dogs and no need to rush compelling one’s pace.
Far off in the distance the faint roar of snow guns doesn’t break the peace, and, thankfully, today, the parking lot is empty. As so rarely happens in this busy vacation destination, this afternoon we get to wander alone.
The incredible devastation of the last storm has again rerouted the river’s course, uprooting and delivering snarls of new trees along the shore and carving still more away from the already receding back. We can only imagine the forces of the river of rain and snowmelt that scours up towering thousand pound trees and boulders and randomly delivers them downstream, tossed about and abandoned like children’s toys.
At one dip in the path, a wide and wafer-thin layer of ice hangs high in the air, exposing how high the flood waters rose, only to drop back as suddenly leaving behind this rarely seen phenomenon; lingering, if short-lived evidence of the visual marvel of physics and chemistry, all mixed together by nature in the wild and the cold.
The light dusting of snow made parts of the path, heavily trodden days before by legions of snowshoes and boots, remarkably slippery and even as the dogs slid about ably, down I went suddenly and without warning a couple of times. This, a reminder that this is the season for the spikes strapped to the boots inexplicably left at home.
Not being in a rush, however, we picked our way through the fallen trees and along the steep edges of the disappearing bank, heading north to that almost unrecognizable place where the path turns to the west and back into the forest. There, the path winds along an overflow from the river filled with the detritus of many storms, and back toward the pond.
After a while, tucked into a small clearing a three foot tall fir tree emerges in the dim afternoon light. It is a tree that Charlie and I discovered many years ago and which we have carefully tended, lightly and from time to time.
One year, we trimmed back the surrounding growth, and on another visit we trimmed the branches Christmas Tree style, evening the shape a bit and keeping the far reaching branches from the edge of the trail.
Every year, when the snow gets deep we pull out the buried lower branches so that they won’t break. Such is a tiny, unobtrusive human touch to a perfect little tree in the wild, and over the years it has flourished. A tiny, year-round Christmas tree silently gracing the side of the trail.
Many years ago we came across a box of a dozen tiny colored glass balls at a thrift store up north and on the next trip to the river we hung them on the tree. There they have remained through all of the seasons over so many years, whimsically offering the unexpected, hopefully magical sight of a decorated tree all by itself in the forest.
After a few years, the colors of the glass balls began to fade, and now and then one would disappear, and then another. Each trip we would count them, sometimes finding one on the ground, or worse, in pieces. Two weeks ago before the storm, there were eight. Today, I counted only six. We can’t imagine a passerby taking one, so attribute the losses to the random caprices of wind and rain, and of course to the snow like today.
In a world where so few human made things are permanent, we know that one day the little tree will have lost all its glass balls, even as it grows ever taller and fuller in its protected spot in the forest. But for now it is heartening to know that today it is still there.
And as the old year slowly shifts in its new guise of 2023, a walk in the winter woods still offers its hour or two of stillness and familiarity; the tree in the clearing ever a waiting gift of peace when we can make the time.
