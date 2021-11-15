CONWAY — As folks are planning their holiday decor, The Mountain Garden Club is pleased to announce its annual holiday boutique to be held at the North Conway Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The boutique features a wide assortment of handmade arrangements and unique gifts. Mountain Garden Club members design all of the items. Proceeds from the Holiday Boutique support all club projects, including providing scholarships for local students.
This is a favorite project for members, and a very popular event for residents and visitors to the valley. The doors open at 9:30 a.m. It is best to arrive as the doors open, or early in the day for the best selection of all the beautiful holiday items.
The Mountain Garden Club extends warm holiday greetings to all, and looks forward to providing this annual holiday event for Mount Washington Valley. All are welcome.
The North Conway Community Center is located at 78 Norcross Circle in North Conway Village.
CDC guidelines regarding COVID protocols remain in place, so bring a mask, and your own snacks and beverages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.