FRYEBURG, Maine — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2021-22 Live in HD season will continue on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center located at 18 Bradley St, in Fryeburg, Maine, on the campus of Fryeburg Academy. The Dec. 4 simulcast features the premiere of "Eurydice," a new Met-commissioned opera by Matthew Aucoin — at 31, the youngest composer to have a Met premier since 1938.
With a libretto by Sarah Ruhl, based on her acclaimed 2003 play, the opera reimagines the ancient Greek Orpheus myth by telling the story from Eurydice’s perspective.
Mary Zimmerman directs an evocative new staging, with Met Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin on the podium and soprano Erin Morley starring in the title role. Baritone Joshua Hopkins is Orpheus and countertenor Jakub Jozef Orlinski and bass-baritone Nathan Berg make their Met debuts as Orpheus’s otherworldly alter-ego and Eurydice’s father, respectively.
Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will be hosting his acclaimed opera lecture series on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center seminar room. The lectures are free and open to the public.
Live in HD tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and older) and $10 for students. Purchase tickets online at fryeburgacademy.org/pac or call the box office at (207) 544-9066. In order to keep our doors open, face masks are required inside the building during all events.
