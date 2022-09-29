Leland Faulkner-Walker Between Worlds

Maine storyteller Leland Faulkner will be performing “Walker Between Worlds” at the Jackson Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 1. (COURTESY PHOTO)

JACKSON — Maine storyteller Leland Faulkner will be performing “Walker Between Worlds” on the lawn of the Jackson Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. (raindate Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.).

Folding chairs are available and attendees are also invited to bring their own. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Jackson Public Library, the Pope Memorial Library and the Bartlett Public Library.

