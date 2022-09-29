JACKSON — Maine storyteller Leland Faulkner will be performing “Walker Between Worlds” on the lawn of the Jackson Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. (raindate Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m.).
Folding chairs are available and attendees are also invited to bring their own. This event is sponsored by the Friends of Jackson Public Library, the Pope Memorial Library and the Bartlett Public Library.
“Walker Between Worlds” is a harvest of Faulkner’s favorite traditional Native stories told with an original perspective. These traditional tales of wonder are full of entertaining lessons and are a gift and legacy for future generations. It is a celebration of the beauty and simplicity of human imagination and the power of community.
Faulkner is a member of The Bad River Band of Chippewa Indians in Odenah, Wis., his mother’s tribe. His father was a Shoshone Bannock tribal member from Fort Hall, Idaho. Leland has been a performer for more than 35 years. His parents were part of the U.S. Foreign Service and he grew up with an international background living in Afghanistan, Iran and Africa.
His performances have added to his world-walking journey, as he has appeared in festivals and on tours all over the United States to Canada, Russia, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Spain and Turkey. Experiencing life in multiple cultures inspired the title for this very personal program “Walker Between Worlds.”
Faulkner is the former owner and artistic director of Celebration Barn Theater in South Paris, Maine. With his abilities as a director, he has inspired actors, clowns, storytellers, mimes and magicians to elevate their work.
He trained at the feet of the great mime artist Tony Montanaro, and holds a degree in motion picture studies from Brooks Institute. He was a consultant on the animated feature "The Polar Express," created and directed the original production "Shadowplay" at Virginia Commonwealth University, taught magic and physical comedy to working professionals at The Very Physical Comedy Institute, inspired teachers at the Tennessee Arts Academy and taught movement for opera singers at The Castleton Artists Training Seminar.
This event is part of this year's One Book One Valley community read event. The 2022 One Book One Valley selection is “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty. Copies are available at local libraries and White Birch Books.
For more information about One Book One Valley, go to onebookonevalley.org. For more information about the presentation, contact Lichen Rancourt at the Jackson Public Library at (603) 383-9731 or go to jacksonlibrary.org.
