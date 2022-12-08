John Girouard

John Girouard showcases his unique hot glue and crayon art technique to a young onlooker. There will be open house for Girouard at Main Street Art Gallery in North Conway Village on Dec. 10. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The MWV Arts Association’s Main Street Art Gallery in North Conway Village will be highlighting the unique hot glue and crayon artworks of John Girouard on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. with an open house.

Girouard, a Maine native, grew up in Auburn, Maine, in the late 1970s and 1980s. He moved to New Hampshire in the 1990s and currently resides in Silver Lake. Girouard made his first piece of art with hot glue in 2001. As the years passed, he refined his technique and has been indulging in creative pursuits ever since.

