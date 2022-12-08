John Girouard showcases his unique hot glue and crayon art technique to a young onlooker. There will be open house for Girouard at Main Street Art Gallery in North Conway Village on Dec. 10. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The MWV Arts Association’s Main Street Art Gallery in North Conway Village will be highlighting the unique hot glue and crayon artworks of John Girouard on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. with an open house.
Girouard, a Maine native, grew up in Auburn, Maine, in the late 1970s and 1980s. He moved to New Hampshire in the 1990s and currently resides in Silver Lake. Girouard made his first piece of art with hot glue in 2001. As the years passed, he refined his technique and has been indulging in creative pursuits ever since.
The work embodies an extensive study in the marriage of hot glue and crayons on canvas. This multi-functional art medium is used as paint on canvases and other receptive surfaces. In essence, his paintbrush is a glue gun and the paint is a blend of molten glue and crayons heated to extreme temperatures. This ready-made collage medium has adhesive properties enabling a wide scope of artistic capabilities.
Girouard explores social and political themes in his works as well as focusing on humanity’s connection to the natural world. Often his pieces highlight life’s contradictions and the many humorous aspects of life.
