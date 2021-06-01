MADISON — The Madison Baptist Church has announced that it will reopen its doors for Sunday worship starting June 6.
A cautious set of safety protocols will be in place, including the practice of safe distancing and wearing masks. The community church has said it will continue its simultaneous Zoom broadcast for those uncomfortable or unable to attend church in person.
According to Interim Minister Jim Smith, the congregation is very excited about returning to in-person worship.
“Folks have really missed the physical connection to one another,” he said. “In addition to coming back face to face, when people walk in they will be greeted by a freshly painted Sanctuary which looks beautiful.”
He added, “The church purchased a new Allen organ that we barely got to hear last fall before closing down due to COVID. We have a very talented Music Director in Cathy Marker, and we look forward to her using her gifts on this new instrument to enrich our worship of God.”
Smith has been serving as interim minister in Madison since January. He retired from full-time ministry after 40+ years of pastoral ministry in 2015. He received his first call to ministry in 1977 when he was an active member of the Madison Baptist Church.
Through the years, Smith has served six different churches of both the Baptist and Methodist denominations. Jim and his wife Lucy reside in Madison.
Sunday worship services are held at 10 a.m. starting on June 6. Questions can be referred to the church office at (603) 367-4705 or by emailing themadisonchurch@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.