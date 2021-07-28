This past spring public libraries throughout New Hampshire had the opportunity to apply for funds made available by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the New Hampshire State Library through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The first round of funds was distributed as grants to public libraries to pay for programs, equipment, supplies, books and other circulating materials in order to better respond to their communities’ needs this summer as the nation begins to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth used ARPA grant funds to make the library's outdoor space more welcoming for people who visit and attend outdoor programs by purchasing another picnic table and umbrella as well as a sound system.
Grant funds made it possible for the library to engage emerging readers with the addition of fun new audiobooks and books for kids. The grant also allowed the library to support children’s social-emotional development by adding a weekly tabletop role-playing game program for 9- to 12-year-olds.
To learn more about the Cook Memorial Library’s summer programs and services, go to tamworthlibrary.org.
The Madison Library will use ARPA grant funds to bring the community back into the library by adding a small table for children with sensory toys, card tables for Mah Jongg and other games, and a meeting room camera, microphone and speaker to allow book clubs or community groups to meet both physically and virtually simultaneously.
These funds will also provide a community wide Tiny Art Show that will tie in with Madison’s Old Home Week. Community members and visitors can pick up an art kit that comes with all the supplies to produce a painted 3-inch-by-3-inch canvas. The finished pieces will be exhibited from Old Home Week through the end of August. To learn more about Madison Library’s programs, go to madisonlibrary-nh.org.
The Freedom Public Library received an ARPA grant to expand their “Library of Things” — games and equipment to lend to the public — including a dehydrator, metal detector, snowshoes, popup canopy, cornhole set, canning supplies and more.
They hope to reach a new group of library users who need or want equipment but may not have the money to purchase it or the room to store it. They also bought a color printer that will allow patrons to print easily from their devices. Check out what all Freedom Public Library at freedompubliclibrary.org.
The Bartlett Public Library will be using funds obtained through an ARPA grant to replace their old outdoor book return which no longer protects collection materials from the weather.
The book return is the pickup and drop-off location for InterLibrary loan deliveries and it served an equally important role as a convenient, protected spot for curbside service during the COVID pandemic. For an update on Bartlett Public Library happenings, go to bartlettpubliclibrary.org.
The Pope Memorial Library in North Conway will use its ARPA grant to purchase a picnic table to make its new outdoor space more welcoming and support outside programs, reading, and internet use; as well as a meeting room camera system, including microphone and speakers, so that programs and meetings that are held at the library can be accessed remotely and patrons can actively participate via Zoom.
Another purchase is several Launchpads for children: tablets that are preloaded with award-winning educational apps that further reading, learning and critical thinking skills. Lastly, the Pope Library extended the subscription for its electronic newsletter to keep patrons and visitors informed about its happenings.
For more information, go to the library's new website at popelibrarynh.org.
The Conway Public Library rented a 30-foot-by-20-foot tent for six weeks and purchased two metal picnic tables to facilitate outdoor programming in support of their Summer Reading Program.
The library also sent off four more reels of microfilm from the North Conway Reporter collection to be digitized so they can now be searchable over the Internet. To search the Reporter collection go to conway.advantage-preservation.com.
With the ARPA funding, the Effingham Public Library is expanding its outdoor space and programming for patrons of all ages to enjoy. The purchases include the following: a new picnic table, benches, and a coffee maker for the weekly Coffee Hour; movie equipment which includes a sound system, a projector and an outdoor screen for children’s movie nights; and yoga mats for outdoor yoga classes. For more information, go to effingham.lib.nh.us.
The ARPA grant allowed the Jackson Public Library to create an outdoor event space under a 20-foot-by-30-foot tent. In addition to hosting its summer reading program events, the tent will be the location for Sunday evening live music in cooperation with The Friends of Jackson Library.
The library will also allow community members to reserve the tent for private events like picnics, continuing education, and meetings. In addition to the tent, the library has purchased a large format laminating machine to expand and maintain their popular story book trails. The librarians in Jackson are deeply grateful for this funding.
To learn more about the American Rescue Plan Act, go to whitehouse.gov/american-rescue-plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.