Mount Washington Valley Promotions hosted the fifth episode of its popular Mouth Off Lip Sync Competition in music video format on Facebook from May 24-31, 2021.
Each act in the program represents a Valley Promotions Member Organization and votes are tabulated by monetary donations to those organizations.
Though several acts were unable to complete their videos, those who competed raised over $2,600 for their non-profit organizations.
At the end, Little Angels Service Dogs pulled out the win, raising $880 for their organization, with their offering of “Who Let the Dogs Out?” They were followed closely by Assistance Canine Training Services with “Pocket Full of Sunshine.”
Other videos were submitted on behalf of Harvest Hills Animal Shelter ("Rhiannon"), Robert Frost Public Charter School ("Future’s So Bright, I’ve Gotta’ Wear Shades"), M&D Playhouse ("Singing in the Rain"), Way Station ("It’s Gonna’ Be Me"), Believe in Books Literacy Foundation ("Wannabe"), Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen ("Summer") and CASA NH ("April Showers"). Every organization keeps the funds their video collected, so all of the participants win.
To give the organizations more time to pull their ideas together, Valley Promotions has already announced that the sixth episode will be happening in November.
If you are interested in participating, contact Executive Director Lisa DuFault at valleypromotions@gmail.com for a list of member organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.