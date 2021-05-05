It’s good to feel the spring air and listen to the birds singing as our nation has faced an incredibly challenging year. But challenges have not prevented the Conway Public Library from offering a variety of resources and programming to our community and beyond. Virtual programming as well as outdoor activities have remained active and engaging.
One of New Hampshire’s most valued educational resources is the New Hampshire Humanities. This organization has provided extra offerings through the pandemic, and we have been able to provide a different humanities program each month through a virtual platform since winter began.
Coming up on Tuesday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m., all are invited to "Sustainability: An American Literary History," presented through Zoom by Abby Goode, who is an assistant professor of English at Plymouth State University. What is sustainability? And how has American literature shaped our understanding of this concept, in ways both surprising and disturbing? This interactive program begins with a discussion of current ideas about sustainability.
Then, we will go back in time to examine Thomas Jefferson's vision of American agricultural abundance, which he contrasted with an overpopulated and under-resourced Europe. Throughout the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, writers such as Walt Whitman and Charlotte Perkins Gilman drew on Jefferson's agrarian vision to respond to sustainability crises of their time. But in so doing, they depicted selective breeding and racial "improvement" as the solution to population crises and the path to agricultural plenty. We will explore this particularly eugenic conception of sustainability and discuss what new or different versions of sustainability might prove more useful in our current moment. Email tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org or go to the calendar section of conwaypubliclibrary.org and click on the link provided to sign up.
Christine Thompson, daughter of Daniel Charles Binchino who passed away in October this past year, has generously shared a collection of Danny’s poetry as well as his beautiful portrait drawn by the late Dick Devellian. These are on display for public viewing in the Ham Room of the library. Danny was a poet, daily library visitor, colorful character and friend to many. There is a collection of Danny’s poetry available for borrowing through the library, and all are invited to enjoy these memories and his work.
The Fermata Arts Foundation located in Connecticut, is dedicated to promoting peace through arts and culture, and provides a rotating collection of children’s artwork from a variety of countries. According to Connecticut Governor Malloy, “By working with universities, schools, libraries, educators, and the business community, The Fermata Arts Foundation is able to promote economic and cultural relationships between our nations, and help establish on-going partnerships.” All are invited to the Ham Room to enjoy a display of beautiful, peace-themed drawings by children from Uzbekistan through May and June.
Are you a parent or child care-provider looking for educational activities for young children? The COVID pandemic has created many challenges for child growth and development as families have been isolated, and some children have very little experience socializing with peers. Parents and educators across the nation are reporting delays in speech and social-emotional learning in children. There is plenty of hope as more opportunities for socializing and group learning open up, and the Conway Library provides no exception.
Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. toddlers and preschoolers are invited to the library park to enjoy a safe story and play time session. Little people get to shake their sillies out, enjoy interactive stories, songs, sidewalk art, music, puppets, play time, and endless fun before lunch time and a well-earned nap. Mats are limited for this ever-growing group so, bring your own picnic blanket and appropriate clothing, and unless it is raining, I will be in the grass ready to start the fun!
For more information about the Conway Library go to conwaypubliclibrary.org or call (603) 447-5552.
