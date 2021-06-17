Summer brings a chance for new adventure, and you can find that at the Conway Public Library. Speaking of new, I’m happy to introduce myself as the newest addition to the Conway Public Library as Youth Services Assistant and Outreach Coordinator. My name is Nichole Cotton, I am a lifelong valley resident, graduate of Kennett High School, and have spent the past 10 years as a director and preschool teacher at a child care center in Tamworth. My passion for enrichment and serving families and children of the community led me to this incredible opportunity at the library. I am thrilled to have joined this team and to share my stories (ha-ha — library pun) with you.
The Conway Public Library, with the support of the Collaborative Summer Reading Program, is happy to announce the 2021 Summer Reading Program theme “Tails and Tales.”
The purpose of the summer reading program is to encourage and develop in children a lifelong love of reading, connecting with reluctant readers through activities and prizes, and helping students keep their skills up through the summer. Fun for the whole family — babies, children, teens and adults — everyone is encouraged to participate. Come visit us to sign up once school is out for the summer; our library staff is happy to help.
Participants complete various challenges on a Conway Public Library-created bingo sheets in exchange for great prizes. Just by signing up you will receive a coupon from Dairy Queen. When you return your completed bingo card, participants select a prize of either a free book, a Pirate’s Cove mini-golf token or a ticket to a Portland Sea Dogs game.
A completed bingo card will also enter you in the raffle for a grand prize including new book bundles for all ages, a pair of day passes to Story Land an Apple gift card, Zeb’s General Store gift certificates, a fish tank with accessories, a Melissa and Doug wooden barn set, the Root Cellar Salon & Boutique gift certificate, Advanced Skin Care Center gift certificate, personal sessions with Sunshine Yoga, stuffed animal galore, and more. Once a bingo card is complete, pick up another for more chances to win.
The public is invited to the library park under our new canopy tent every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. beginning June 23 when we will be hosting a magic show with Robert Clarke. Summer Reading Program event information can be found at conwaypubliclibrary.org, as well as on Facebook, Instagram and through our email newsletter.
The library has assembled an excellent group of presenters which include Riley Waygood, Carol Hanson, Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Squam Lake Science Center, Green Mountain Conservation Group, Gina Murphy, Steve Blunt and Marty Kelley.
The Summer Reading Program is made possible by the generous support of the Friends of the Conway Public Library. Our community sponsors include Advanced Skin Care Center, Dairy Queen, Green Mountain Conversation Group, PetSmart of North Conway, Pirates Cove, The Root Cellar Salon & Boutique, Story Land, Sunshine Yoga and Zeb’s General Store.
Consistent with our long-standing commitment to early childhood education we are offering a new kindergarten readiness program called “Fun to be Five!” Five-year-old children and their caregivers are invited to join this six-week program with Tessa Narducci in preparation and excitement for kindergarten.
We will dabble in reading readiness, counting, fine and gross motor activities, social-emotional awareness, creative expression, and science. Activities will take place in the Ham Room (following the library mask policy) and the library park.
Due to limited capacity, registration is required and commitment as well as communication about cancellations are appreciated by emailing tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org or calling (603) 447-5552. We ask that caregiving arrangements be made for siblings so that this time may be designated for reaching goals of meeting developmental needs.
Be sure to continue checking the Conway Library at conwaypubliclibrary.org and Facebook page for regular updates. (Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram.)
