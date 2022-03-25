By Brett Gagnon
We are seeing more and more patrons returning in person to the library for resources, meetings and programs, and we’re so glad to see you. Masking is optional, and we still have masks available, if you would like one.
In the children’s room, we have a new section of materials called “Tough Topics.” For parents, caregivers, and children, too, we have books on conversation starters ranging from dealing with bullying, handling emotions, death of a loved one, mental health, homelessness, abuse and more.
Books open doors to learning, and are a great way to support our ability to talk about complicated issues that inevitably arise in childhood. The recent passing of a grandparent led me to the Tough Topics section to help my children understand and process their feelings of loss and what to expect at the funeral.
I was able to find two great books to read with my children (“Death is Stupid” by Anastasia Higginbotham and “My First Time Going to a Funeral” by Caryn Rivadeneira), which I feel helped to ease their anxiety of this new experience and know it's OK to have the feelings they have of grief, loss, and sadness.
Finishing out the month of March, we will have our final Mini Movers session on Thursday, March 31, at 9:30 a.m. in the gym at Conway Recreation for preschoolers and caregivers. We have had a great month with this program, have met new people and are grateful to all who have participated.
The beginning of April brings National Library Week (April 3-9). We will celebrate with the TLC Art Reception on Monday, April 4, at 6 p.m. There’s still time to submit your artwork to be part of the TLC Art Auction. All funds raised will go toward new furniture for the Teen Area of the Library. For more information, go to bit.ly/CPLtlcart or contact Jeff at jbeavers@conwaypubliclibrary.org.
Also coming in April, yoga for kids and caregivers. Thursday mornings in April from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with Dixie. This is a free program. Be sure to bring your own mat and wear comfortable clothing.
N.H. Department of Health and Human Services will be at the library on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to noon with the COVID Mobile Vaccination Clinic. They are offering first, second, third doses (for immunocompromised) and boosters.
A program that has been rescheduled from the year 2020 is finally happening. N.H. Humanities sponsored Imperial Russian Faberge Eggs is an illustrated presentation by Marina Forbes, who focuses on the life and remarkable work of Russian master jeweler and artist, Peter Carl Faberge. Don’t miss this fascinating program on Tuesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. in the Ham Community Room. For more information, go to bit.ly/CPLEggs.
Be sure to sign up for our monthly email newsletter at bit.ly/ConwayLibraryEmail. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/ConwayPublicLibrary; on Instagram at instagram.com/conwaylibrarynh/. Call us at (603) 447-5552. Looking forward to seeing you at the Conway Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.