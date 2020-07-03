As the summer heats up, it is time for the July portion of the summer reading program at the Conway Public Library. Complete a new challenge every week, or pick and choose at your own pace.
Each Read It, Build It, Create It, Write It or Share It activity is worth 20 points, good toward chances to win big prizes, like Kindle Fires, a fat tire bike, skate boards, and more. We also have a fun, “Little Red Riding Hood” interactive story walk coming soon to the library park, with props for retelling the story at the end. All of the details may be found on conwaypubliclibrary.org.
Just in, “Engineer a Fairy Tale” kits are available for free (while supplies last) to young library patrons. These kits include materials and suggestions for a variety of STEM activities with character themes.
For example, you can design a boat for the Gingerbread Man, build a home for the Three Little Pigs, prototype a test bridge for the Three Billy Goats, and much more, all packaged in a reusable tote bag. These kits are created and made possible by the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire. Ask about them when you come to the library or call (603) 447-5552. Complete the challenges for 20 points each as part of the summer reading program. Just engineer your fairy tale, take a picture and send it to tmckenzie@conwaypubliclibrary.org.
This summer the Conway Public Library is teaming up with the N.H. Food Bank and Camp Huckins to offer free “dinner” meals to kids, ages 18 and under, no questions asked. Just grab and go. Pick up times are Monday, Wednesday, Friday 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. on the park side of the library beginning July 6.
The children’s department will releasing video story times related to the summer reading theme, “Imagine Your Story” for grades four, five and six in addition to the Zoom story times that occur weekly on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for young children and their caregivers.
Email tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org for any information. You can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram, come by during our open hours (masks required), or go to conwaypubliclibrary.org.
