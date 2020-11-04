Many people like to purge their extra household and office items this time of year to get ready for winter. If you are preparing to upgrade your computer, or have extras laying around, consider donating them to a great community cause taking place this Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Conway Public Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
COVID conditions have made it more necessary than ever to have access to technology for keeping in touch with loved ones, and performing business and personal tasks. Far too often our senior citizens are being left behind from this access.
Donate your laptop or desktop computer to the library and we will upgrade it and place it into the hands of a senior citizen in need. This program is a partnership between the library, the Gibson Center for Senior Services and Computer Port. No tablets or cellphones will be accepted and computers should have Windows 7 or higher. This endeavor is part of a larger project to help improve the computer skills of senior citizens.
November is National Native American Heritage Month. Congress chose the month of November to celebrate Native American culture because November concluded the traditional harvest season and was generally a time of thanksgiving and celebration for Native Americans.
In honor of this, all are invited to a virtual program through the Conway Library and sponsored by the New Hampshire Humanities, this Saturday at 1 p.m. "People May Live: The Life and Legacy of Nicholas Black Elk, Holy Man of the Lakota" is a lecture that explores the life and legacy of Nicholas Black Elk (c.1866-1950), the Lakota holy man made famous by the book Black Elk Speaks.
Damian Costello will lead this lecture and will begin with Black Elk’s Great Vision and his struggle to discern his calling during the events of the Great Sioux War. During his long life, Black Elk lived out his vision in three overlapping roles: as a traditional healer, a Catholic teacher, and a revivalist of Indigenous traditions.
In the midst of great tragedy, Black Elk wove these three strands into one beautiful life exemplifying survival, hope, and reconciliation. Damian will discuss the relevance of Black Elk’s legacy for broader questions of Abenaki survival in Northern New England, hope in the face of global environmental problems, and reconciliation in the midst of growing political and religious sectarianism. This talk is based on extensive historical research, extended residency in Indian Country, and continuing conversation with Lakota elders.
Costello received his Ph.D. in theological studies from the University of Dayton and specializes in the intersection of Catholic theology, Indigenous spiritual traditions, and colonial history. He is an international expert on the life and legacy of Nicholas Black Elk and the author of Black Elk: Colonialism and Lakota Catholicism. Costello was born and raised in Vermont and his work is informed by five years of ethnographic work on the Navajo Nation.
This program will take place virtually on Zoom. Email Tessa Narducci at tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org or complete this Google form to sign up: https://bit.ly/3knXtOg. You can also call 447-5552 for more assistance in registering. You can enjoy this experience from your favorite cozy spot at home!
