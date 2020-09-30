I recently had the pleasure of meeting (virtually) with an award-winning, middle-grade fiction author Elizabeth Atkinson to ask her a variety of questions posed by people in our community.
The following highlights are summarized from a lengthier discussion.
Q: Why does this age group speak to you?
A: My 11-year-old self has something to say. I think that’s kind of where you go when you are writing a book. It’s like, at what point in your life do you decide that you have something to share or how you want to help to empower people?” The preteen years were very hard for me, so it’s very easy to access those years in my life. I think I have a lot to share with this age group and understand what kids go through.
Q: Do you have a process to create such realistic characters?”
A: I completely invent my characters. I have a really active imagination, and I always have. I might take bits and pieces of other people, but I think I just see them in my head. They just kind of appear to me. The protagonists are the people I start with, and they are really well-shaped, but the other characters become friends that appear.
Q: Do you talk to kids to get ideas?
A: I sometimes talk to kids like nieces and nephews, and I visit schools a lot and often ask if I can interview them.
Q: How did you get started writing?
A: I had a hard time keeping focused in school. But one thing I excelled at was writing, and teachers tried to encourage me to keep going with that. My mom would always encourage me to write, keep journals — always compliment me on my writing. It was a natural thing for me to do. It’s much easier for me to express myself this way than to just speak. I guess it just comes naturally.
Q: Do you relate to any of your characters in particular?
A: A little part of me is in every protagonist. So I relate to all of my protagonists quite a bit, except for in “Sugar Mountain Snowball.” This is the book you might remember because I based it on North Conway. That one I did very differently, and I wrote in a confident, extroverted kind of voice. But I guess my first published novel, “Alice to Zen” because she was very quiet and didn’t want any conflict.
I’m not neat and orderly like Alice was, my family was functioning pretty well, but I always seem to be gravitating toward the kind of funky, odd kids, and that’s who I liked and felt comfortable with, so Zen, from “Alice and Zen” ends up being somebody who just wasn’t fitting in at school and becomes a close friend. I think I also was a follower and was never a leader, so I relate to Alice the most.
Q: What has been a surprising joy (unanticipated) and what has been a surprising struggle for you?
A: A joy ... sometimes I change kids’ lives in some way through my writing. Sometimes I get a letter and it blows me away. They tell me that they read one of my books and it gave them hope and they keep it close to them. I also get letters from adults sometimes and they express that they wish they had my books when they were kids. I get letters from kids when they reach high school. Struggles ... publicity is hard. Having to actually sell yourself is strange. It’s uncomfortable. I have to be on social media and act like, “Look at me!” and ay-yi-yi, it’s hard.
Q: Which of any of your characters most resemble you?
A: “I, Emma Freke” has been my bestselling book, and in it Emma is 6 feet tall and redhaired. I was always one of the shortest kids, and I was often friends with some of the tallest kids. I think it was because we experienced not being the norm. We had the same kind of feelings that we didn’t belong.
Emma Freke is a sadder person than I in the beginning, but it’s that feeling like you want so much to fit in and be in the middle. And that’s partly why I write for kids. I want to say, you will be OK. You just have to get through it. That’s part of what builds resilience. You have to deal with differences. Some have much more challenging differences...and that’s why I play with the name, “Emma Freke.” You know, you meet kids and you think, “Oh, that’s your name?” I play a lot with names.
Q: Why do you write for this age group? Do you ever write for adults?
A: I have no desire to write for adults? But i don’t read middle grade authors. My voice, and my craft is fed by adult literature. It can throw me off to read middle grade books. However, I have been inspired by many middle grade authors, such as Jack Gantos, Rebecca Stead, Obviously, Kate DiCamillo, I just love.
Q: If you had to pick one favorite book of all time, what is the first that comes to mind?
A: “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret,” by Judy Blume, because I grew up in the early ’70s and nobody was writing books like that for kids. I was astounded. “Fly Back Agnes” is a little bit of a nod to that book. One book that’s really affected me, and an author who’s really influenced me is Natalie Babbitt. There is such a strong sense of setting in her books. “Tuck Everlasting,” to me, that was the perfect book. I completely understand her writing. Her books are all really important to me.
Q: On average, how long does it take to write a book?
A: It takes about two to three years from beginning to end. It depends on the book. The “Island of Beyond” was the fastest for me. It’s the only book I wrote in a boy’s voice.
Q: How did you get into the place of writing with a boy’s voice?
Q: I kind of imagined the kind of boy I would be. Clearly a more sensitive boy. I wanted him to be an introspective, quiet boy. My son, Nate, is one of my readers. He’s actually a great writer. Nate did help me quite a bit when writing this book. He would remind me to be less passive in my voice. Be more blunt.
Women writers tend to be more passive in their ways of communicating — almost more apologetic. I’m always so pleased how many boys like this book. It explores two boys’ friendship and they’re close! A lot of boys feel a real bond with another boy but can’t always express it. They love their friend, and they feel like they can’t say they love their friend.
Q: Describe a typical workday, your schedule and your habits.
A: I am not a scheduled person. I can’t stand the idea of doing the same thing every day. I need variety in my day. I used to think I couldn’t be a writer because I couldn’t get up at 5 a.m. every day and write for three hours before the kids got up. I couldn’t fit it in at all. I couldn’t find the mental space. So, I had an agreement with my husband and kids (as they got older) and I would plan to not be available for certain parts of the day. I would immerse myself for two weeks, and then not write for two weeks. It’s the only way I can get in touch with my creative self. I’ve told other people, if you write every Sunday, eventually, in two years you will have a book.
Q: What are some suggestions for those who would like to improve their writing skills?
A: Write as much as you can in anything. I’ve written for magazines, travel brochures ... the idea is not only to write well but to have a voice that is unique. Like a singer has to have a unique voice, so do writers to stand out. The idea is to get as many experiences writing as you can. That’s why I don’t worry about writing for my books every day.
I’m always writing in some way. I write emails to people, I write in blogs, I’m always doing some kind of writing every day. Reading! One of the best ways to figure out how to write a book, is to go through and take notes through the chapters. Lay it out. How does this person write a story? You will find the patterns there. Where does the conflict and resolution happen? Reading, writing, and just listening to people. I listen to my editor and readers. I have to be flexible.
