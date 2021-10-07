CONWAY — Celebrate the beauty of the fall season at the Leaf Peeper's Craft Fair at Schouler Park at 1 Norcross Circle in North Conway (in front of the Scenic Railroad) on Saturday, 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 110 fabulous arts and crafts exhibitors.
A special feature will be chainsaw wood carving with demos by chainsaw artist Elise Ford.
Some of the arts and crafts will also include pressed floral art, authors and autographed books, framed acrylic paintings, quillows, wildlife photography, quilts, dolls, gourmet food items, handmade wooden spoons, children's books, many jewelry styles, watercolor and acrylic artwork, metal art creations, cedar wood furniture, personal care products, soy candles, CBD products, knitted and crocheted hats/scarves, laser-engraved items, stained glass, beautiful alpaca products, kettle corn, homemade fudge, cribbage boards, seasonal holiday decor, New Hampshire maple syrups, wood-burned art, charcuterie boards, walking sticks and more.
Friendly leashed dogs are welcome. Admission is free. The fair is rain or shine under canopies.
For more information, call Joyce (603) 387-1510 or go to joycescraftshows.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.