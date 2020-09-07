Green Mountain Conservation Group and Chocorua Lake Conservancy have partnered to present “Rain Gardens, Barrels & Buffers: How We're Protecting Lakes & Rivers — and You Can Too!” via Zoom meeting on Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.
Green Mountain Conservation Group and Chocorua Lake Conservancy will share their recent initiatives to promote Best Management Practices and protect water quality in lakes, rivers, and streams.
BMPs protect water resources through the reduction of pollutant loads and storm water run-off using structural designs such as rain gardens, vegetated buffers, drainage ditches, swales, retention walls, and basins. BMPs also include proper septic system maintenance, and being mindful about what goes into the ground in developed areas.
For the past two years Green Mountain Conservation Group has been working with private residents and businesses around Ossipee Lake to build structural BMPs to capture and infiltrate storm water runoff, a major contributor to nutrient loading causing algal and cyanobacteria blooms.
Funding for this project is provided in part by a Watershed Assistance Grant from the NH DES with Clean Water Act Section 319 funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Green Mountain Conservation Group Outreach Coordinator Moselle Spiller will share photos and video from recent installations around Ossipee Lake including rain gardens, waterbars, vegetated buffers, and rain barrels.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy has also installed berms and swales next to Chocorua Lake designed to protect the water body from the impact of the heavy traffic on Route 16. Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus will share video footage of berms and swale currently in practice at Chocorua Lake and background on how and why the project was conceived. Special guest Robert Craycraft, (Lakes Monitoring Program Coordinator at UNH Cooperative Extension) will join the meeting to offer scientific insight into how BMPs work and offer a Q&A session with attendees.
Everyone has the power to make a difference and help protect our shared water resources. Learn about how you as a resident of the watershed can make simple lifestyle changes and do-it-yourself improvements to your property and land that will have a positive impact on the environment.
Green Mountain Conservation Group’s motto is “Healthy Waters, Healthy Communities.”
Since 1997 GMCG has worked to protect shared natural resources through research, education, advocacy and land conservation.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a volunteer-led, nonprofit land trust founded in 1968. The mission of the Chocorua Lake Conservancy is to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area through conservation practices, land protection, easements, maintenance of lands for public access, and the development of a community of support.
For more information and to access the Zoom meeting on Sept. 29, go to gmcg.org or chocorualake.org. Direct link to the Zoom meeting is bit.ly/2Do7WJi.
