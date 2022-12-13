LOUDON — The North Conway-based Kismet Rock Foundation is one of 27 charities from across New England to receive a grant from the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities it was announced Dec. 7 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s 13th annual Grant Distribution Ceremony. Grants were handed out to 27 local non-profits totaling $142,000.
“The spirit of giving is what this season is all about,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig as she addressed the grant recipients during the ceremony held at The Palace Theater in Manchester. “Thank you to everyone in attendance who works diligently to better the lives of children not only in Manchester, but across New Hampshire and New England. I’m grateful to be here with all of you to recognize the outstanding work you do.”
Since its inception in 2009, SCCNH has distributed more than $2.1 million, supporting more than 957,000 children throughout the region.
“Speedway Children’s Charities is a cornerstone of our company’s culture that we give back to the communities in which our speedways are located,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “To be able to work with so many wonderful organizations all over New England to help kids all across the region is such a wonderful feeling, and to do it during the holidays and the season of giving, it just feels really good.”
Founded in 2000 by Mike Jewell, the Kismet Rock Foundation, according to its website, “nourishes the physical, intellectual and emotional development of rural and urban children throughout New England before they enter their formative teen years. Our success in redirecting the path and supporting the potential of children is accomplished by providing scholarships for a comprehensive education in technical rock climbing within the context of a stable and loving family-like atmosphere.”
The grants distributed resulted from fundraising opportunities and events that took place between November 2021 and October 2022, including Gift of Lights, three Laps for Charity events, a motorcycle Ride to the Racetrack from Laconia Harley-Davidson, a cornhole tournament presented by NBT Bank, a track walk presented by PPG, Hot Laps, the Wicked Good Live Auction and the Dale Jr. Foundation Safe Kids 301.
Speedway Children’s Charities NH, one of 11 chapters around the country, and combined in 2022, also presented the opportunity for race fans to Sign the Track Wall Banner prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race and hosted the second annual 50/50 Raffle presented by PPG that grew to more than $87,000 during the speedway’s July NASCAR weekend.
Speedway Children’s Charities distributed more than $2.8 million in grants to nearly 300 different charitable organizations across the country, bringing the total funds distributed since 1982 to more than $64.3 million, ensuring many children in need are given the tools to build a better, brighter and healthy future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.