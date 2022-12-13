LOUDON — The North Conway-based Kismet Rock Foundation is one of 27 charities from across New England to receive a grant from the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities it was announced Dec. 7 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s 13th annual Grant Distribution Ceremony. Grants were handed out to 27 local non-profits totaling $142,000.

“The spirit of giving is what this season is all about,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig as she addressed the grant recipients during the ceremony held at The Palace Theater in Manchester. “Thank you to everyone in attendance who works diligently to better the lives of children not only in Manchester, but across New Hampshire and New England. I’m grateful to be here with all of you to recognize the outstanding work you do.”

