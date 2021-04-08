INTERVALE — After taking a year off, the classic fundraiser for Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, The Kid’s Fun Run presented by Memorial Hospital and Story Land, is back on for 2021 with a few new adjustments.
The event will take place on Sunday, June 13, and instead of racers running through Story Land, they will be racing right down the road in Intervale in the 100-Acre Wood.
The change in venue will ensure safety for all racers and families while encouraging social distancing. There will be three separate race courses for the three different age divisions, each with their own start and finish areas to diminish gathering sizes.
The Kids’ Fun Run is for children 13 and younger and registration prior to June 1st is required as there will be no day-of registration available. Racers and families can arrive anytime between 9 and 10:30 a.m. and will be directed to their designated start areas.
Small groups will be sent out at a time to ensure social distancing is available for all participants and once racers cross the finish line, they will receive their race medal, a T-shirt and a free pass into Story Land for that same day. Families with racers in multiple age divisions will have plenty of time to make it to each race course.
Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, Memorial Hospital and Story Land are all excited to be able to offer this event to the community for 2021. Scholarships are available for residents of SAU 9, 13, 20, 3 and MSAD 72 school districts.
Sponsored by the Memorial Hospital’s Childhood Health & Wellness Fund, parents of children from local areas can use code: MHSCHOLAR to register.
Additional information and registration is open now through June 1 at believeinbooks.org and parents are advised to also reserve any additional Story Land tickets in advance for June 13 as only race participants will receive a free pass for admission.
All net proceeds from the Kids’ Fun Run support Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Summer Bookmobile Program. The mission of Believe in Books Literacy Foundation is to advance healthy development of young minds through literacy programs that encourage early reading, imagination, and physical activity. The Literacy Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) non-profit guided by the needs and involvement of the communities of which it serves.
