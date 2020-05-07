CONWAY — This year, the New England and Bermuda District of Key Club’s traditional Educational Conference gathering was not held due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the district’s contests, elections and workshops were held online to the greatest extent practicable.
Here is a summary of the many awards the Kennett High School Key Club won in this year’s district competitions:
• KHS was awarded Key Club International’s “Distinguished Club” award for overall achievement. Only four out of over 150 clubs in the district were awarded this honor.
• KHS Key Club won first place in the Platinum-level category (largest club category) for overall achievement in areas including member participation, service to the community and fundraising.
• KHS Key Club won a first-place award in the “Single Service” category for its All-Nighter for Charity project. Over the years, this project has raised many thousands of dollars for children’s charities. The All-Nighter for Charity project will now be placed into competition at Key Club’s international level this summer.
• Phoebe Lyons, KHS Key Club’s president, was awarded an Outstanding Club President award for her excellent leadership. She was one of only three club presidents so honored.
• Maggie Miller, KHS Key Club’s Secretary, was awarded an Outstanding Secretary award for fulfilling all of her secretarial duties in an exceptional manner. She was one of only three club secretaries so honored. Miller also earned a first-place award for the club for the overall excellence of the monthly secretary reports she submitted.
• Nadia Van Dyne won the Sandy Nininger Award for Leadership (this award is named after a Medal of Honor recipient). She was one of only three members out of several thousand Key Club members in New England and Bermuda to receive this award.
• KHS Key Club took first place in the “Local Publications” award category. Bulletin Editor Shannon Derby’s incredibly informative, creative and well-produced bulletins made this recognition possible for the club.
• Keith Badger, Key Club treasurer, earned an "Early Bird" award for the club for timely and accurate payment of dues.
• A dance routine choreographed, performed and recorded by KHS Key Club members Elizabeth Bouchard, Amy Burton, Dylan Derby, Shannon Derby and Madeline McGrath won first place in the district’s talent contest.
• Sam Alkalay won first place in the district’s oratory competition. KHS Key Club members have now won awards in this contest for six years in a row. In the coming weeks, Sam’s inspirational speech will go forward for judging at Key Club’s international-level oratory contest.
• Grace Ruddy won first place in the district’s essay competition for her composition describing how Key Club had shaped her leadership role in her service to her community. Grace’s essay will appear in a future edition of The YanKey, the official publication of the New England and Bermuda district.
• KHS Key Club took first place in the “Non-Traditional Scrapbook” contest for Kameryn Dockham’s and Ava Jarell’s display of the club’s activities, formed in the shape of the state of New Hampshire.
• There’s more...KHS's own McKayla Dockham was inaugurated as a lieutenant governor of the New England and Bermuda District of Key Clubs. As a lieutenant governor, McKayla is now responsible for mentoring several Key Clubs in Maine and New Hampshire.
• And still more … The New England and Bermuda District board endorsed KHS’ Ava Jarell to become the district’s nominee for a Key Club International Trustee position. Later this year, Ava will appear before the Key Club International Council to compete for this position of high responsibility.
The Key Club members of Kennett High School wish to thank those in the community who have made it possible for them to serve and practice leadership skills. The club is especially grateful to the Kiwanis Club of MWV and to Kennett High School for providing the Key Club with outstanding support and guidance during the 38 years the club has been in service.
Barry Chisholm is the adviser to the Kennett Club Key Club.
