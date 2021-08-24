ALBANY — A $100,000 grant from the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Charitable Foundation helped Tin Mountain take a giant leap towards their capital campaign goal of raising $1.3 million through its Planting Seeds, the next 40 years, capital campaign.
Thanks to the generosity of individuals, members and foundation such as the Ham Charitable Foundation, Tin Mountain is well on its way towards achieving its financial goal. The Ham Charitable Foundation has been a long-time supporter of Tin Mountain Conservation Center.
Since 1998, the Ham Foundation has supported Tin Mountain through capital campaigns and fund drives to purchase a truck, new computers and more.
“Congratulations to Executive Director Lori Jean Kinsey and her dedicated board members, volunteers and employees for their efforts in this Capital Campaign," Dot Seybold, director of the Ham Charitable Foundation, said. "Their conservation and education work is critical to our communities. The trail project will be appreciated for present and future generations of outdoor enthusiasts and is an important tool for accessible outdoor learning.”
The capital campaign’s first objective was to secure funding to purchase a 73 acre parcel of land that sits across the street from Tin Mountain’s Nature Learning Center. This acquisition brings Tin Mountain’s total footprint in Albany to just over 300 acres.
This land is also the future site for a one mile accessible nature trail with a firm, smooth surface that will enable individuals with mobility challenges as well as parents with strollers to access and explore more of the natural world. The grant from the Ham Foundation will be applied to the work on this trail and construction of a learning pavilion to be built on site.
The post-and-beam learning pavilion, scheduled to be built later this year, will be named in memory of Kendal C. and Anna Ham and their philanthropic goal to support local organizations. The pavilion will provide a place for classes, field trips and nature programs to gather and commune with nature. A small parking lot has been added to the property and the trail has been flagged. Work on the trail and the pavilion is currently scheduled to begin this fall.
“We’re thrilled with the generous support from the Ham Charitable Trust and are eager to begin work on the trail and pavilion,” said Lori Jean Kinsey, Tin Mountain executive director.
In addition to purchasing the land, Tin Mountain also paid off the mortgage of the Nature Learning Center, and established a maintenance fund along with an endowment. All of these efforts establish a firm financial footing on which to build for the future of Tin Mountain.
The capital campaign also includes the creation of Nature’s Playscape, a natural playground as well as the construction of a storage barn. Nature’s Playscape will feature all natural materials such as rocks, logs, trees and water, all of which are natural attractions for children of all ages.
Nature’s Playscape will provide the tools for imagination-fueled play that builds confidence and leadership as well as strength, coordination and balance. Building a new barn for storage will allow the historical and architecturally significant barn that’s currently on the property to be used for program space as well as event rentals.
With support and donations from neighbors, members, friends and foundations such as the Ham Charitable Foundation, Tin Mountain has made significant strides towards meeting its $1.3 million goal, but it’s not there yet.
If you would like to support the environmental education, conservation research and outdoor recreation programs look for the Capital Campaign tab on Tin Mountain’s website at tinmountain.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.