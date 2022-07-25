TAMWORTH — The Green Mountain Conservation Group will lead a Groundwater Education Through Water Evaluation and Testing (GET WET!) program on Wednesday, July 27 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth Village.

Participants will be able to test their well water for six different parameters, learn about common water-quality issues, local water resources, groundwater research, and how to get their well water tested for other contaminants of concern.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.