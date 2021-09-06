EFFINGHAM — Mushroom enthusiast Stephanie Doyle of the New Hampshire Mushroom Co. will be presenting "Wild Mushrooms of Fall Discovery Walk" at the Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Blue Heron House at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Participants will learn the correct skills to identify wild native mushrooms. Doyle will teach which wild mushrooms are edible, poisonous and common in New Hampshire.
The Blue Heron Trail is a riparian habitat, boasting a rich biodiversity of fungi to be discovered. Doyle will explain the basics of fungi identification, which involves understanding macroscopic structure, or shapes and features. See with your own eyes the presence of juices upon breaking a mushroom, bruising reactions, and experience odors, tastes, shades of color, habitat and season that give clues to identification.
Expect to walk up to 0.2 miles along a flat trail and be outside for approximately one hour. Following the mushroom walk, there will be an opportunity to learn about Green Mountain Conservation Group and explore the property along the Ossipee River.
While masks are optional on Green Mountain Conservation Group premises, the U.S Centers for Disease Control advises that “masks are a critical step to prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19” and recommends that unvaccinated people wear a mask when in proximity to other people. Complimentary face masks will be available for this program.
Meet at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham. The event is free but donations are welcome. For more information, call Green Mountain Conservation Group at (603) 539-1859 or write to info@gmcg.org.
The Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
Green Mountain Conservation Group also partners with our friends across the border in Parsonsfield and Porter Maine through the Saco River Corridor Commission.
For more information, go to gmcg.org.
