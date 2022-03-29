Green Mountain Conservation Group will be hosting an online presentation featuring guest speaker Russ Lanoie on Wednesday April 13, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Lanoie has been designing, consulting, and educating about roads, wells and septic systems in New Hampshire’s northern climate for over 50 years.
Nearly 80 percent of homeowners in Carroll County, New Hampshire get their drinking water from private wells. Learning about your well and what options are available for installing a new well can help ensure clean and plentiful drinking water for the future.
This presentation will point out the advantages and disadvantages of different types of wells, as well as share a modern design for dug wells that is easy to install and maintain and eliminates common contamination issues.
For over 50 years, Lanoie has been learning the secrets of dealing with too much water on roads, in basements or in septic systems in an environment with considerable frost, snowfall, and torrential thunderstorms.
Today, Lanoie specializes in road and driveway consulting and maintenance services. In the past he has been a licensed septic system designer and installer, concentrating on septic system locating, troubleshooting and repairs and also land and basement drainage in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.
This online presentation is free and open to the public. To pre-register go to gmcg.org.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County, including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth. Green Mountain Conservation Group also partners with friends across the border in Parsonsfield and Porter, Maine, through the Saco River Corridor Commission.
