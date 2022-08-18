Carol Felice-Wild Edibles Walk

Herbalist Carol Felice will be back at Green Mountain Conservation Group for her popular wild edible and medicinal plant walk on Aug. 24. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will welcome back herbalist Carol Felice for a guided walk around the conservation center’s trails to learn about wild edible and medicinal plants on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Blue Heron House, located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.

Every walk into field or forest is a learning opportunity with Felice, who has an intimate knowledge of plants and their many uses. Felice will teach how to turn every simple walk outdoors, whether across a lawn or through a forest, into a familiar supporting environment by learning the edible and medicinal plants that abound. Participants will taste, sniff, feel, see and listen to their differences. 

