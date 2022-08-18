EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will welcome back herbalist Carol Felice for a guided walk around the conservation center’s trails to learn about wild edible and medicinal plants on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Blue Heron House, located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.
Every walk into field or forest is a learning opportunity with Felice, who has an intimate knowledge of plants and their many uses. Felice will teach how to turn every simple walk outdoors, whether across a lawn or through a forest, into a familiar supporting environment by learning the edible and medicinal plants that abound. Participants will taste, sniff, feel, see and listen to their differences.
Bring a camera or notepad if you like or just enjoy meeting these new friends. Pre-register by contacting education@gmcg.org as space is limited.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth. The group also partners with our friends across the border in Parsonsfield and Porter Maine through the Saco River Corridor Commission.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense approaches to resolving problems.
