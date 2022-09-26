FREEDOM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will host its first ever 5k fun run/walk kicking off from Freedom Elementary School at 40 Loon Lake Road in Freedom on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m.
This event is being organized to support Green Mountain Conservation Group’s many programs that protect natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed. The $30 per-person registration fee ($36 on race day) includes a $10 voucher to the on-site food truck Dueling Chefs Smoke-n-Grille who will be serving up delicious meals.
There will be prizes including homemade (unbaked and frozen) apple pie to be baked anytime during the rest of 2022 for a gathering of friends/family and more. Live musical entertainment will be local band Ossipee Station. This USATF certified, fun family friendly outdoor event is open to the public. Go to gmcg.org/gmcg5k/to register online.
Any business, organization or entity that might be a good fit to serve as a sponsor ($500/$300/$100 sponsorships) can contact Knute Ogren by Sept. 20 at knuteogren@roadrunner.com. Those interested in volunteering on Race Day can also contact Ogren by Sept. 20.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established in 1997. The mission of Green Mountain Conservation Group is to promote an awareness of and appreciation for clean water and the wise use of shared natural resources across the Ossipee Watershed and advocate strategies to protect them.
The towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich, and Tamworth comprise the Ossipee Watershed. This watershed includes one of the largest and deepest stratified drift aquifers in New Hampshire. GMCG also serves the towns of Maine’s Sacopee Valley.
