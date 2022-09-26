FREEDOM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will host its first ever 5k fun run/walk kicking off from Freedom Elementary School at 40 Loon Lake Road in Freedom on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m.

This event is being organized to support Green Mountain Conservation Group’s many programs that protect natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed. The $30 per-person registration fee ($36 on race day) includes a $10 voucher to the on-site food truck Dueling Chefs Smoke-n-Grille who will be serving up delicious meals.

