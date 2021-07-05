EFFINGHAM — The Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Nature Story and Discovery Time Program will be returning this summer for children and their caregivers.
This fun four-week series designed for children ages 4-10 will be held at Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Blue Heron House located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.
The program will run for the four Tuesdays in July starting at 11 a.m. Each program will be about 45 minutes to one hour long, beginning with a live reading of a nature-themed story with follow up activities such as a craft, movement activity or outdoor exploration.
Over the course of the program, participants will learn about seeds and flowers, vernal pools, insects and pollinators and renewable energy. There will be two guest volunteers, Jo Williams and Peter Zack, to lead two of the four programs along with Green Mountain Conservation Group staff and AmeriCorps members.
Participants and their families are encouraged to walk the nature trails and complete the nature trail activity booklet following the program to earn a Junior Conservationist patch.
Trails are open to the public throughout the year. Go to gmcg.org to learn more about the theme and age group for each Tuesday. If you have any questions email EB at education2@gmcg.org. This program is free and open to the public.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science-based approaches to resolving problems.
To learn more about Green Mountain Conservation Group and volunteer opportunities write to info@gmcg.org or go to gmcg.org.
