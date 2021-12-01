CONWAY — Granite Outdoor Alliance, the statewide trade non-profit representing New Hampshire’s outdoor industry, is excited to announce “12 Days,” a virtual auction featuring daily products and services from outdoor companies and supporters located within the state.
The purpose of the collaborative holiday campaign is to recognize and celebrate the companies that are invested in improving and responsibly growing New Hampshire’s outdoor economy.
The online auction kicks off with its first offering on Wednesday and will continue to release one item, bundle or activity each weekday from 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. through Dec. 16.
Go to graniteoutdoor.org daily to bid on prize packages including camp chairs and stoves, mountain-made apparel, guided experiences, overnight stays, locally roasted coffee, bicycle repairs, solar investment and much more.
Participating member companies include Burgeon Outdoor, Minus33, Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, Appalachian Mountain Club, Highland Mountain Bike Park, Jetboil, Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, Ski The Whites, Bank of New Hampshire, ReVision Energy, Mountain Shadow Adventures, Mooney Mountain Guides, NEMO Equipment, Peak Business Consultants, Fire on the Mountain, Terracea, Ridj-it, Oyster River Cycle & Sport, Ragged Mountain Equipment, Hub North, Reklis Brewing Company, White Mountain Trail Collective, Ski New Hampshire, and Jackson Ski Touring Foundation.
Granite Outdoor is a membership-based outdoor industry trade association representing outdoor recreation brands, manufacturers, non-profits, and individuals. Granite Outdoor’s mission is to build toward a sustainable outdoor recreation economy in New Hampshire that includes attracting a younger workforce. Granite Outdoor supports recreation infrastructure improvements, responsible stewardship, workforce development, and economic opportunity for communities.
For more information, go to graniteoutdoor.org or email Tyler Ray at tyler@graniteoutdoor.org.
