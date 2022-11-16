CONWAY — Granite Outdoor Alliance, a coalition of New Hampshire outdoor businesses, non-profits and outdoor enthusiasts dedicated to building the outdoor economy, has announced the return of its “12 Days” holiday campaign, a virtual auction featuring products and services from outdoor companies and supporters located within the Granite State.

Over the course of 12 days starting next Friday, Nov. 25, Granite Outdoor will highlight companies invested in improving and responsibly growing New Hampshire’s outdoor economy and will use proceeds from the auction to fund programming for members, including public awareness campaigns, workforce development studies and advocacy initiatives.

