OSSIPEE — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will be hosting information night as a free and fun way for girls and their families to get to know Girl Scouts.
The event is planned for girls in kindergarten through third grade in Ossipee and the surrounding area on Monday, June 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Ossipee Central School at 68 Main St. in Center Ossipee. Older girls are also welcome to find out more about Girl Scouts.
Girl Scouts is collaborating with Hasbro — joining forces to recognize the power of friendship and inclusivity.
Together, Girl Scouts and Hasbro developed fun activities in celebration of the new "My Little Pony: A Next Generation" movie from eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, available Sept. 24.
The lineup of opportunities for Girl Scouts includes exploring the Girl Scout Better Together Challenge with "My Little Pony: A Next Generation," unlocking a limited-edition patch and using friendship and inclusion to make a difference in their community. Learn more at bit.ly/3zbWBCZ.
With programs in the outdoors; entrepreneurship; science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and life skills, girls have the space and support they need to grow so they can see themselves how we’ve always seen them.
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains serves girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont through volunteer-run troops, events and virtual programs. Go to girlscoutsgwm.org to learn more.
